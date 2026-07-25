NSWMA Targets September Opening For George’s Plain Transfer Station

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is targeting the opening of the George’s Plain Transfer Station in Westmoreland before the start of the new school year in September.

Executive Director of the agency, Audley Gordon, made the disclosure while addressing the recent launch of Operation C.A.L.M. (Clearing, Advising, Leveraging and Maintaining) in Whitehouse.

The George’s Plain Transfer Station will streamline garbage collection by serving as a hub for the offloading of waste by smaller trucks, which will then be consolidated and transferred to large, long distance units for delivery to disposal sites.

Mr. Gordon said that work is advanced in preparing the facility for operation.

“The good news is that we have started work on that facility now. We have bushed it, we have graded it down, we have milled it, and we have started putting in the fencing,” he said, adding that a container office will also be installed at the site.

Mr. Gordon noted that the operation of the George’s Plain Transfer Facility will significantly reduce the time garbage trucks spend travelling to disposal sites, allowing for increased collection across the parish.

He said that the transfer station will enable collection units to offload waste at a closer location rather than making lengthy trips to the disposal site, allowing them to complete more collection runs each day.

Mr. Gordon noted that the improved turnaround time will benefit communities throughout Westmoreland, including Whitehouse, Bethel Town and surrounding areas.

“So, if we have five trucks working in Westmoreland, for example, those five trucks, instead of giving us one trip or two trips when there’s a good day, they will be able to give us more trips because they’re just going up the road and coming back,” he pointed out.