NSWMA Seeks Assistance of Private Contractors to Clear Garbage in Western Parishes

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is calling on private contractors with tipper and compactor trucks to assist with the removal of bulky waste and garbage buildup across western Jamaica in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.

Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon, made the call while addressing a press briefing at WPM Waste Management Limited’s headquarters in Ironshore, St James, on Monday (November 11).

He noted that while more than 30 tippers have been engaged in the region, so far, additional resources are urgently needed.

“We, however, want them to come with their own drivers and crew because we have a lot of bulky waste to remove,” said Mr. Gordon.

He noted that the aftermath of the category-five system has left several communities with massive piles of debris, to include fallen trees, damaged furniture and household waste.

Mr. Gordon stated that the situation has also led to the creation of makeshift dump sites by residents looking to get rid of their garbage.

He said that the entity is prepared to take every step possible to swiftly address the matter.

“We can’t twiddle our thumbs and don’t do something, which is why we are engaging them as we can get them,” Mr. Gordon said.

“We are also appealing for people with compactor trucks. If you’re out there in the private sector and you have compactors, one or two to spare, we’ll engage them temporarily also to help us in this period of emergency,” he appealed.

He noted that before the hurricane the WMP had relocated its fleet to areas considered safe, including at the Catherine Hall Stadium in Montego Bay, but noted that despite the precaution some of the vehicles suffered significant damage, with six trucks out of service.

“So, we need the trucks more than anything,” Mr. Gordon noted.

Mr. Gordon said that the NSWMA has approximately eight to 14 days of garbage backlog caused by pre- and post-hurricane disruptions.

Despite these challenges, Mr. Gordon said he is confident that as communication and logistics improve, and as more units come on stream, waste collection operations will gradually return to normal.

Regional Operations Manager for WPM Waste Management Limited, Dramaine Jones, informed that cleanup efforts are already underway with 17 operational units currently deployed across the western region.

“We have reached out to the supplementary contactors as well. I have also reached out to our neighbouring region, NEPM Waste Management Limited, and they have agreed to loan us two units to assist us, especially in the Trelawny area,” he informed.