NSWMA Putting in Place Emergency Measures for Hurricane Season

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is putting several emergency measures in place for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Making his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 3), Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said this is in response to lessons learned from the impact of Hurricane Melissa in October 2025.

The NSWMA is already preparing to preposition equipment and personnel in strategic areas, 48 hours prior to a hurricane.

The Authority will also retain a 30 per cent fuel reserve as well as essential supplies to ensure full operations for 72 hours after a disaster.

“Agreements are also being developed with suppliers and contractors to provide additional fuel and heavy equipment for disaster response,” the Minister said.

The NSWMA will also identify and prepare alternative disposal sites if access to official sites is cut off in a disaster.

An allocation of $500 million was provided for Phase One of the National Clean-Up Programme, and within two months following Hurricane Melissa in December 2025, more than 27,000 loads of debris were cleared.

A total of $1 billion was provided to finance Phase Two of the Programme, which ran from January to April this year.

More than 21,000 truck-loads of debris were removed during this Phase, amounting to a total of over 48,000 truck-loads of waste removed.

This programme continues. Ten tipper trucks bought by the Government and put into service in December, have been crucial to the clearing of debris in the five parishes worst affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Minister McKenzie said the NSWMA will be implementing a $200-million public education programme in this Financial Year to promote proper waste disposal and civic responsibility.

“I am making a special appeal to our citizens to practise the NSWMA’s motto in their daily lives, ‘Jamaica’s Beauty is our Duty’. The Agency’s target of collecting 1.2 million tonnes of waste this year will be far easier to achieve if practices such as illegal dumping and the casual throwing of garbage onto the streets are significantly reduced,” he pointed out.

Minister McKenzie said last year alone, more than 2,300 anti-litter tickets were issued, and more than 9,000 litter-removal notices were issued.

The Authority continues work to fulfil its general public waste management mandate.

“Diligent efforts have been made to clear the backlog across the country, and this year, additional work, including repairs to 80 garbage trucks, will be done to shorten waste-collection schedules. Jamaica is divided into 4,275 collection districts, and the intention is to ensure that regular waste collection is done every seven to 10 days right across the country. This is in addition to a specific project to collect 8,000 tonnes of bulky waste,” he said.