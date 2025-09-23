NSWMA Participates in International Coastal Cleanup Day Activities

Volunteers from the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) joined the scores of Jamaicans participating in International Coastal Clean-up (ICC) Day activities on Saturday, September 20.

NSWMA Community Relations Manager, Sharnon Williams, told JIS News that her team’s efforts along the Palisadoes strip in Kingston resulted in the removal of 50 bags of waste, 20 of which contained plastic bottles.

She added that a range of debris—including items of clothing and discarded fishing equipment—was recovered along the coastline during the clean-up exercise.

Ms. Williams noted that the clean-up effort was significantly strengthened by the participation of students from Gaynstead High School in St. Andrew and Spanish Town High School in St. Catherine, whose energy and commitment were instrumental to the day’s success.

“We had over 30 staff members and over 60 students who came out. Working together, we were able to thoroughly clean the beach. It was a lot of garbage, and it was extensive; but the team really came out and gave of their best,” she said.

Ms. Williams further encouraged citizens to take pride in the environment and play an active role in keeping Jamaica clean, affirming that “Jamaica’s beauty is our collective duty.”

ICC Day is observed annually on the third Saturday of September and is dedicated to raising public awareness about the importance of coastal cleanliness and the detrimental effects of pollution on marine life.