NSWMA Making Strides in Improving Operations

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon, says the agency has made significant strides in improving its systems and operations over the last few years.

Speaking at a Back-to-Basics training session hosted by WPM Waste Management Limited at the Sea Garden Resort in St. James on Wednesday (June 19), Mr. Gordon cited improvements in governance, efficiency and staff welfare, as signs of a transformed NSWMA.

“We have come a far way as an organisation. We are deploying technology….we are stronger than we were five years ago. Our systems are tighter and the public is seeing the difference,” he said.

Mr. Gordon noted that the leadership of the NSWMA has worked tirelessly to correct systemic issues that had long plagued the entity, including inadequate oversight, inconsistent service, and weak public engagement.

“We used to have a reputation problem, but the truth is, we’re fixing that with real results. Today, more Jamaicans believe in the work we are doing. We are not perfect, but we are progressing and you are part of that progress,” he told the WPM team.

Among the major achievements of the agency over the last few years are the establishment of a pension scheme for staff and transitioning contract workers to permanent positions.

Also among the NSWMA’s accomplishments is the deployment of nearly 200 collection trucks island wide each day, a move Mr. Gordon said is a significant operational improvement.

“We had to introduce technology to monitor our fleet. When you have that many trucks on the road daily, you need a system that ensures transparency and accountability,” he pointed out.

Mr. Gordon said that the agency’s four regional entities – WPM, SPM, MPM and NEPM – have become more responsive to community needs, and the NSWMA is committed to providing the resources and training needed to sustain those gains.

“You are not just pushing a cart or driving a truck. You are helping to shape a cleaner, more respected Jamaica and I want you to know that your work matters,” he said.

The Back-to-Basics training initiative is aimed at reinforcing professionalism, efficiency and accountability among operational staff across the authority’s regional arms.

The session included presentations from several government agencies including National Housing Trust (NHT), National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the HEART/ NSTA Trust.