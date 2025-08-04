NSWMA Launches Waste Separation Bin Initiative in Montego Bay

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) launched its first-ever Waste Separation Bin initiative in Montego Bay on Thursday (July 31), marking a major step towards promoting a cleaner environment and a more sustainable Jamaica.

The project involves the placement of bins at strategic points throughout the city to encourage members of the public to separate plastics from general waste.

It is being executed by the NSWMA’s regional arm, WPM Waste Management Limited, in partnership with the St. James Municipal Corporation and other entities.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, in his address at the unveiling of the bins in Sam Sharpe Square, welcomed the project and that the second city is the first to benefit from the initiative.

“Not only are we launching the waste separation project across Jamaica here in Montego Bay for the first time, but this is also Sam Sharpe Square, which represents emancipation, so all in all, it is historic,” he said.

Mayor Vernon noted that the initiative aligns with ongoing environmental protection and infrastructure development efforts across the city.

“We have to ensure that we rid the environment of these plastic bottles and that is what we started,” he noted.

Mayor Vernon pointed out that more than 200,000 pounds of plastic waste were collected last year through community recycling drives, and expressed confidence that the Waste Separation Bin initiative “is going to enable us to do even more… probably 400,000, 500,000 pounds.”

The Mayor implored citizens to embrace the programme, noting that its success depends heavily on public participation and education.

“We might put the bins there but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to put the plastic in the right section. That is what we are asking people to do, to cooperate with the initiatives that we’re rolling out to protect our city and our municipality,” he said.

“It needs practice, it needs behaviour change. The public education must follow to ensure that we [promote the project] in the schools… in the communities to ensure that people get on board,” he emphasised.

Regional Operations Manager for WPM, Edward Muir, informed that four pairs of bins have been installed in Sam Sharpe Square and another four around the airport corridor.

“We intend to have at least 30 pairs within the next two months for Montego Bay alone. After Montego Bay, we intend to move to Trelawny, Negril, and Falmouth… all these areas where we have high traffic, residents and visitors,” he informed.

Mr. Muir said that WPM is working with the St. James Municipal Corporation’s enforcement team to encourage proper use of the bins.

“This is part of our enforcement and communication drive to have residents adhere to waste separation protocol,” he pointed out.