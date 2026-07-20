NSWMA Launches Operation CALM to Boost Hurricane Preparedness in Whitehouse

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has launched Operation Clearing, Advising, Leveraging, and Maintaining (CALM) in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, as part of efforts to strengthen community preparedness and reduce flood risks during the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The initiative, which was officially launched on July 16, combines bulky waste removal with public education and community partnerships to encourage residents to adopt responsible waste management practices before, during and after severe weather events.

In his remarks, Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon, said the programme was designed to promote proactive disaster preparedness rather than reactive responses after a storm.

“Operation CALM is crafted deliberately to get people in a more proactive preparation mode during disaster periods like we have in the hurricane season that started the first of June and carries through all the way to December. We want people to not just wait until they say, ‘[there is] heavy wind,” he said.

Mr. Gordon noted that while the initiative includes the removal of bulky waste from flood-prone communities, it also places significant emphasis on educating residents about actions they can take to minimise flooding and other hazards.

“There are some things that you can do before the Met Office even gives you an announcement. We can look around and we can see the tree that looks like it will threaten your house… don’t wait until the wind starts, then you fight with the wind to do the preparation,” he urged.

Director of Operations at the NSWMA, Aretha McFarlane, said the programme involves leveraging partnerships with community organisations, schools, churches and other stakeholders, and maintaining a visible presence in communities throughout the hurricane season.

Ms. McFarlane noted that communities targeted under the initiative were selected based on historical data identifying areas most vulnerable to flooding.

“The NSWMA is broken up into four regions, so all regions would have come together, looked at historically flood-prone areas and determined which areas are most likely to be flooded in the event we have a climate situation. We would have ranked those and treated with the ones that we think are at the highest risk of flooding,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Danree Delancy, welcomed the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention that will help communities better prepare for the hurricane season.

“The name Operation CALM reminds us that preparedness begins with practical actions. This initiative helps to build safer, cleaner and more resilient communities,” he said.

Councillor Delancy encouraged residents to properly dispose of garbage, avoid dumping waste in drains and gullies, and begin their hurricane preparations early.

“I encourage you to begin your hurricane preparations now. Don’t wait until a storm approaches. Secure your homes, prepare your emergency supplies and dispose of bulky waste and other solid waste properly. Small actions taken early can make a significant difference tomorrow,” he said.