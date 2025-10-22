NSWMA Intensifies Garbage Collection to Clear Backlogs Across Communities

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has intensified garbage collection efforts to address backlogs affecting several communities islandwide.

“The Solid Waste Authority, over the last week and a half, has been working extensively, especially over the last couple of days. We have been doing extra hours in some communities… working 24 hours a day around the clock. There is a special operation that is being undertaken islandwide, and there are some specific areas that have been identified for attention,” Mr. McKenzie outlined.

He was responding to questions during a special press briefing on preparations for Tropical Storm Melissa at the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday (October 22).

The Minister noted that persistent heavy rainfall has hindered waste collection efforts in several areas, contributing to delays in service delivery.

“The organisation is working. But I must admit that the volume of garbage that we have… and with the consistent rainfall that we are having… and the fact that in most of our landfills the roads are not fully paved, [this] makes the exercise a little bit tedious. But over the last couple of days, we have seen some increased activities,” he stated.

Minister McKenzie reiterated that a targeted waste removal operation is currently under way in selected areas across the island to address accumulated garbage.