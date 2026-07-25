NSWMA Head Urges Proactive Approach To Hurricane Preparedness

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon, is urging Jamaicans to adopt a proactive approach to hurricane preparedness by addressing potential hazards long before severe weather threatens the island.

He said that many people wait until a storm is imminent before taking action, increasing the risk to lives and property.

Mr. Gordon, who was speaking at the recent launch of Operation C.A.L.M (Clearing, Advising, Leveraging and Maintaining) in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, encouraged residents to identify and remove potential hazards around their homes before adverse weather develops.

“We are last-minute people in Jamaica. We wait until the breeze blows and that’s the time we decide to prune a tree. You see us up there and the rain is falling, wind heavy, and a man is in the tree trying to cut it at that time. No… I don’t want us to get trapped in that reactive mindset. I want us to be more proactive,” Mr. Gordon said.

He also cautioned individuals against allowing bulky waste to accumulate near drains and gullies, noting that such practice contributes significantly to flooding.

“Our gullies and drains were designed to carry water. So, when you stuff things into the gullies and the drains, or when you put them near enough to the gullies and drain, what happens is that when the rain comes, the water will carry it into the drain and the gully. When it reaches a narrow point, it clogs it… and then it floods out everywhere,” he pointed out.

Mr. Gordon said Operation CALM goes beyond the removal of bulky waste by educating residents about best practices that can help reduce flooding and improve community resilience.

“It doesn’t just ask us to come in with big truck, create excitement, lift up things and take pictures. No. CALM also deals with the actual communication, the public education, the advising of how to operate, the best practices that you can employ to make your community safer,” he said.

Operation CALM is a nationwide clean-up and public sensitisation programme aimed at strengthening the resilience of flood-prone communities across Jamaica.

It is focused on removing bulky waste and educating residents about proper garbage disposal to mitigate flooding.