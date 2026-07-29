NSWMA Head Urges Jamaicans to Help Keep Their Communities Clean

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon, is encouraging Jamaicans to take greater responsibility for the cleanliness of their communities, emphasising that effective waste management requires the collective efforts of residents, community groups and the Government.

Addressing the launch of Operation Clearing, Advising, Leveraging and Maintaining (CALM) in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, recently, Mr. Gordon said the initiative is built on strong partnerships that encourage citizens to become active participants in protecting their communities.

“CALM is also very much understanding of the need for partnership. So, we leverage community leadership… . If all of us look out for our little space [and] our neighbour’s space, with everybody looking out, can you imagine what we would have? A very clean community,” he said.

Mr. Gordon argued that churches, schools, community organisations, fisherfolk and residents all have important roles to play in promoting responsible waste management and disaster preparedness.

He encouraged church leaders to use their influence to promote environmental stewardship among their congregations.

“Being a good steward of the environment doesn’t stop at the church gate. As a matter of fact, we Christians are to lead by example. We are to demonstrate by our conduct, and that’s the best sermon you can preach with the life that you live,” he said.

Mr. Gordon further emphasised that while the Government continues to provide equipment, labour and public education, residents must also play an active role in keeping their communities clean and resilient.

“[The] Government has a role to play; [however], the community also has a role to play, which is why we want community leadership to be part and parcel of the initiative,” he said.

The NSWMA Head maintained that stronger community participation will help reduce blocked drains, illegal dumping and other hazards that contribute to flooding during the hurricane season.