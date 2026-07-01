NSWMA Gets Four New Water Trucks

Four new water trucks have been handed over to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) to enhance day-to-day operations such as wetting landfills and washing town centres.

The trucks will be distributed across the Authority’s four regional branches – MPM Waste Management Limited, WPM Waste Management Limited, SPM Waste Management Limited and NEPM Waste Management Limited.

Each truck has a capacity of 5,200 litres and has strategically placed sprinklers and nozzles for use in landfill and dust management, and fire suppression.

They were officially handed over by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, during a ceremony at NSWMA Headquarters in Kingston, on Tuesday (June 30).

Mr. McKenzie noted that the provision of the four new trucks follows on the heels of the handover of 10 tipper trucks to assist with the removal of debris following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

“These trucks will be provided to the four regions. Each region will have one… and in the new financial year, we’re going to be making provisions for another four trucks,” the Minister informed.

He emphasised that when the NSWMA is properly equipped, it is better able to execute its responsibilities.

Mr. McKenzie noted that the NSWMA has received more than 130 various types of trucks over the last 10 years.

“I urge the people of Jamaica to understand that as a Government, we are committed and we will continue to do more to improve and to increase service,” the Minister affirmed.

In his remarks, NSWMA Executive Director, Audley Gordon, emphasised that the handover is reflective of tax dollars being spent in a frugal and important way to improve quality of life.

“Our staff members who go out daily to do the work on behalf of the country, they need the right equipment, they need the right material and mechanical support, and the current Government, by any measure, has never failed to give that support,” Mr. Gordon stated.

He added that the four water trucks are a very necessary addition to the NSWMA’s fleet.

In her remarks, NSWMA Deputy Executive Director, Sheenique Johnson, said the trucks will enhance the agency’s resilience.

“[They] have nozzles that are strategically placed to ensure that there’s heavy dissemination of water… . That’s critical in the waste management sector… that’s critical when it comes to landfill management and when it comes to fire suppression and naturally landfill compaction,” she detailed.

Miss Johnson said the trucks are also equipped with sprinklers, which are essential for daily dust management at disposal sites.

She emphasised that the trucks are well needed, as the agency has learned from Hurricane Melissa that it cannot solely rely on suppliers or contractors and must build resilience internally.

Meanwhile, Board Chairman, Omar Sweeney, welcomed the additional resources to carry out the job of public cleansing and the opportunity that they present for Jamaican workers to be trained in the operation of complex equipment.

“The contract with the supplier includes the training of the drivers in the operation of these vehicles. So, we’re not only building the capacity of the NSWMA; we are also building Jamaica. We’re building the Jamaican worker,” he affirmed.

The Chairman emphasised that the NSWMA is committed to not only public cleansing but also effective fleet management and the continued upskilling of its employees.