NSWMA Extends Hours for Street Sweepers In St. Thomas

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has approved extended working hours for sweepers in St. Thomas as part of targeted efforts to address the accumulation of silt along roadways, particularly in the western section of the parish.

In recent months, mounting concerns have emerged regarding the accumulation of silt and other aggregates along segments of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project, particularly between Bull Bay and Albion.

Speaking during the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting on October 9, NSWMA Public Cleansing Inspector in charge of Western St. Thomas, Kashane Grossett, indicated that the extended hours granted to sweepers will directly address the buildup of silt and debris along affected roadways.

He appealed for collaboration involving the Municipal Corporation and the local police, stating that such support would “help us maximise the effect of this initiative”.

Citing the buildup of silt as a significant safety hazard, Mr. Grossett emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration.

“By collaborating with the police during these extended hours, we can assure smoother operations, enhance the safety of our workers, and ultimately create a cleaner and safer environment for everyone within this section of the parish,” he stated.

Mr. Grossett also called on the Municipal Corporation and the police to assist in enforcing compliance among truck operators who are improperly transporting material and, thereby, contributing to the ongoing issue.

“We are asking [for] whatever the Municipal Corporation can do and the police to help us to see how best we can stop these trucks that are traversing along the roadways and dumping a lot of silt, which is causing… accidents.

We want to see how best we can eliminate this problem with your partnership,” he said.