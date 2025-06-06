NSHP Homes are Investments in Families and Communities – PM Holness

Andrew Holness, says homes built under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) are investments, not only in the beneficiaries but also in their communities.

He was speaking during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday (June 4) for a home that was handed over to NSHP beneficiary, Clive Griffiths, in Franklin Town, Kingston Central.

“This house is the property of Mr. Griffiths; he owns this house. Nobody can take it away from him. But the Government would have made an investment, not just in him, but an investment in the entire community,” Dr. Holness said.

“Now consider that, by building this house on this road, the entire road is lifted because you now have this better-quality housing on the road and everybody feels good. A member of your community who was suffering is assisted, so it’s an investment that benefits everyone,” he added.

Mr. Griffiths, who is visually impaired, is one of two beneficiaries to receive homes officially handed over on Wednesday.

The other recipient is Paulette Robinson, a single mother from Parade Gardens, Kingston.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness reaffirmed the Government’s mandate to ensure that every Jamaican has a decent place to live, following reports of the substandard conditions in which the recipients previously resided.

“This New Social Housing Programme is designed to assist persons like Mr. Griffiths who are not working, have no income, have no means of support, but whose housing condition is such that it is generally agreed to be substandard,” he added.

Mr. Griffiths, who received a three-bedroom unit, shared that his previous rental home was plagued by rodents and leaked whenever it rained.

“So I reached out to the [Member of Parliament (MP) for Kingston Central, Donovan Williams] and the MP reached out to the Prime Minister,” he stated.

Mr. Griffiths explained that after acquiring the land, he, his two daughters and son now feel safe and secure.

“[I am] very, very joyful. I want to thank everyone who put in the work for me to get this house,” he added.

Ms. Robinson, who expressed similar sentiments to JIS News upon receiving the keys to her new home, exclaimed: “I am so excited; I am so glad!”.

Before being selected as an NSHP beneficiary, she, along with her two daughters and four granddaughters, lived in a dilapidated wooden structure that has since been demolished, making way for a new three-bedroom unit.

“I am so grateful and thankful. [I] thank God, and Dr. Andrew Holness [is doing] a good job and [he must] keep up the work [that he is doing],” she encouraged.

Since the NSHP’s establishment in 2018, just under 300 units have been handed over to deserving families.

The Government plans to distribute 65 additional homes before the end of fiscal year 2025/26.

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation executes the initiative through the Housing, Opportunity, Production, and Employment (HOPE) programme.