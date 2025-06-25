| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag
Advertisement
CARICOM Top banner

NSHP Delivers Life-changing Homes in Dalvey, St. Thomas

By: VANESSA JAMES, June 25, 2025
Local Government
Share
NSHP Delivers Life-changing Homes in Dalvey, St. Thomas
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right, front row), cuts the ribbon during a handover ceremony on June 19 for a three-bedroom house presented to New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary, Jennifer Phillips (left, front row), and her daughter, Alecia Deer (second left, front row) in White Hall, Seaforth, St. Thomas. Also participating are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams (right, front row); and (from left, back row) Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Western, James Robertson; Councillor for the Seaforth Division, Sheroo Stephens; and Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Louis Chin.
NSHP Delivers Life-changing Homes in Dalvey, St. Thomas
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right), and New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary, Sayde Dawson (centre), cut the ribbon during a handover ceremony her new three-bedroom house on June 19 in Holland Town, Dalvey, St. Thomas. Also participating are (from left) Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Eastern, Dr. Michelle Charles (front, left); Councillor for the Dalvey Division, Michael McLeod; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams.
NSHP Delivers Life-changing Homes in Dalvey, St. Thomas
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, greets New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary, Sayde Dawson, on June 19 during a handover ceremony for her three-bedroom house in Holland Town, Dalvey, St. Thomas.
NSHP Delivers Life-changing Homes in Dalvey, St. Thomas
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right), cuts the ribbon, while New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary, Sandrarie Sutherland (second left) displays the keys to her new three-bedroom house during a handover ceremony on June 19 in Hill Top, Dalvey, St. Thomas. Also participating are Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Eastern, Dr. Michelle Charles (left); Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams, and Councillor for the Dalvey Division, Michael McLeod (background).
NSHP Delivers Life-changing Homes in Dalvey, St. Thomas
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, greets New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary, Sandrarie Sutherland, on June 19 during the handover ceremony for her three-bedroom house in Hill Top, Dalvey, St. Thomas.

The Full Story

Two residents of Dalvey in St. Thomas Eastern are among the latest beneficiaries of the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Sandrarie Sutherland and Sayde Dawson, each of whom received a three-bedroom house, were presented with the keys by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during ribbon-cutting ceremonies held on June 19 at their respective homes in the Dalvey community.

Ms. Sutherland recalled living with her mother and eight others in a cramped two-bedroom wooden structure—a situation she said hindered her children’s ability to learn.

Now, she is expressing heartfelt gratitude for the new home, which will provide her two children with comfort and privacy, as each will finally have a room of their own.

“I want to thank the Prime Minister, my MP (Member of Parliament) Dr. Michelle Charles and the taxpayers, and each and every one who made this possible. I’m really grateful and thankful,” she added.

Ms. Dawson, who shared similar sentiments, told JIS News that her previous home had fallen into disrepair after a tree crashed into it during a hurricane.

She noted that the NSHP house will now provide space to accommodate her many grandchildren who live in and around the Dalvey community.

“I feel good… very good… and I am pleased with [the house]. I have a lot of grandchildren… so we are all going to enjoy it,” Ms. Dawson said, brimming with joy.

She further noted that the programme targets only the most vulnerable in society, emphasising that every stage – from application to construction – is rigorously vetted to prevent beneficiary fraud.

“It’s a comprehensive programme. We are happy, because each time that a house is handed over by the Prime Minister, we see where everybody agrees that the beneficiary is indeed deserving of the unit,” Mrs. Williams said.

The Permanent Secretary, in further highlighting the NSHP’s impact, disclosed that 293 units have been handed over to date, with 43 nearing completion and an additional 65 slated for construction during fiscal year 2025/26.

She offered words of encouragement to other selected beneficiaries awaiting their homes, assuring them that construction is progressing at an accelerated pace.

“Each week you will see the Prime Minister handing over houses. We have an average of four now, but we are steadily increasing that number. What we are also working on is reducing the time for construction. So we have moved, now, from months, and this one was built in five weeks,” Mrs. Williams said, referring to the three-bedroom unit Ms. Dawson received.

“So, I want to encourage persons just to continue to have hope, because your time will come one day,” she added.

Five NSHP houses were handed over in St. Thomas last week. In addition to the two in Dalvey, three others were presented in White Hall, Seaforth, St. Thomas Western; and Style Hut, Port Morant, and Amity Hall in St. Thomas Eastern.

The NSHP, which was established in 2018, is implemented through the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme.

Last Updated: June 25, 2025