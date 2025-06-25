NSHP Delivers Life-changing Homes in Dalvey, St. Thomas

Two residents of Dalvey in St. Thomas Eastern are among the latest beneficiaries of the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Sandrarie Sutherland and Sayde Dawson, each of whom received a three-bedroom house, were presented with the keys by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during ribbon-cutting ceremonies held on June 19 at their respective homes in the Dalvey community.

Ms. Sutherland recalled living with her mother and eight others in a cramped two-bedroom wooden structure—a situation she said hindered her children’s ability to learn.

Now, she is expressing heartfelt gratitude for the new home, which will provide her two children with comfort and privacy, as each will finally have a room of their own.

“I want to thank the Prime Minister, my MP (Member of Parliament) Dr. Michelle Charles and the taxpayers, and each and every one who made this possible. I’m really grateful and thankful,” she added.

Ms. Dawson, who shared similar sentiments, told JIS News that her previous home had fallen into disrepair after a tree crashed into it during a hurricane.

She noted that the NSHP house will now provide space to accommodate her many grandchildren who live in and around the Dalvey community.

“I feel good… very good… and I am pleased with [the house]. I have a lot of grandchildren… so we are all going to enjoy it,” Ms. Dawson said, brimming with joy.

She further noted that the programme targets only the most vulnerable in society, emphasising that every stage – from application to construction – is rigorously vetted to prevent beneficiary fraud.

“It’s a comprehensive programme. We are happy, because each time that a house is handed over by the Prime Minister, we see where everybody agrees that the beneficiary is indeed deserving of the unit,” Mrs. Williams said.

The Permanent Secretary, in further highlighting the NSHP’s impact, disclosed that 293 units have been handed over to date, with 43 nearing completion and an additional 65 slated for construction during fiscal year 2025/26.

She offered words of encouragement to other selected beneficiaries awaiting their homes, assuring them that construction is progressing at an accelerated pace.

“Each week you will see the Prime Minister handing over houses. We have an average of four now, but we are steadily increasing that number. What we are also working on is reducing the time for construction. So we have moved, now, from months, and this one was built in five weeks,” Mrs. Williams said, referring to the three-bedroom unit Ms. Dawson received.

“So, I want to encourage persons just to continue to have hope, because your time will come one day,” she added.

Five NSHP houses were handed over in St. Thomas last week. In addition to the two in Dalvey, three others were presented in White Hall, Seaforth, St. Thomas Western; and Style Hut, Port Morant, and Amity Hall in St. Thomas Eastern.

The NSHP, which was established in 2018, is implemented through the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme.