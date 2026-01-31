NSHP Delivers 314 Housing Units, Benefiting 1,135 Jamaicans

A total of 314 housing units, comprising 720 rooms, have been completed under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), benefiting more than 1,135 individuals across 57 constituencies.

This, according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, Arlene Williams, who was speaking during Friday’s (January 30) handover ceremony for a multi-family housing unit at 1 Brooks Level Road in Stony Hill, St. Andrew.

She noted that the Ministry remains committed to delivering real solutions for Jamaicans while expanding housing and infrastructure projects across the island.

The Permanent Secretary also outlined ongoing initiatives and upcoming housing developments.

“Currently there are 88 active construction projects comprising 186 rooms across 23 constituencies, with completion expected shortly. Additionally, 65 projects, or 173 units totalling 384 rooms, are scheduled to commence within this financial year,” she stated, noting that these initiatives underscore the Ministry’s commitment to providing hope, security, and opportunities for all Jamaicans.

Mrs. Williams emphasised that the NSHP, conceptualised in 2018 by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, is designed to improve housing conditions for Jamaica’s most vulnerable citizens.

She reiterated that the programme operates through three key modalities: indigent housing, relocation of vulnerable communities, and the upgrading of tenements, with the multifamily solution being applied in many current projects.

In relation to infrastructure, Mrs. Williams highlighted the progress being made under the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement of Road Networks (SPARK) initiative.

“In less than two years, we have rehabilitated a total of 56 roads. We have commenced rehabilitation of another 84 roads, with over 400 more to start by the end of March of this year,” she informed.

Mrs. Williams highlighted other areas of focus, including land administration and urban revitalisation.

“We are also placing strong emphasis on delivering land titles. Between 2021 and 2025, more than 20,000 titles were issued, and there is increased focus on delivering even more in the months ahead,” she stated.

The Permanent Secretary added that the Ministry is also committed to enhancing public spaces, noting, “we are revitalising both our urban and rural areas. For example, we build parks to create safe and welcoming environments for communities.”

Mrs. Williams encourages Jamaicans to take full advantage of the initiatives and programmes being implemented to improve housing, infrastructure, and community development across the island.