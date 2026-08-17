NSHP Continues to Uplift the Most Vulnerable

The most vulnerable citizens continue to benefit from the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), and on August 14, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, handed over a new three-bedroom house to Pauline Johnson in St. Ann South Western.

Also on hand for the presentation was Member of Parliament for the constituency, Hon. Zavia Mayne.

The development marks a continuing push by the Administration to utilise State resources to directly improve the living conditions of citizens facing severe economic and structural hardships.

“Seeing a family step into a safe, comfortable, and permanent home is a feeling that never gets old,” Prime Minister Holness told the gathering on location.

“This transformation was made possible through the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), which means it was funded by you, our taxpayers. Your hard work and contributions are directly restoring dignity, building hope, and changing lives for our most vulnerable citizens. Every home we deliver is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together for the upliftment of all Jamaicans,” he continued.

The Prime Minister said the NSHP has been a transparent and impactful social intervention since its inception in 2018, under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) initiative.

He noted that the programme has successfully scaled up construction across the island’s 14 parishes, systematically identifying beneficiaries who lack the financial means to improve their own circumstances.

By establishing a rigorous, merit-based selection process, the Administration has ensured fiscal transparency while aggressively tackling the island’s acute low-income housing deficiencies.

Dr. Holness expressed deep pride in how the programme has expanded its reach year after year to uplift local communities.

Accepting the keys, Ms. Johnson expressed deep gratitude for the State intervention, noting that the new concrete structure would finally provide her family with long-term stability and physical safety.

“I am so honoured and blessed to receive this beautiful home today. For a long time, I didn’t know how my family would find a safe place to live or how we would recover from our hardships.

Prime Minister Holness and the NSHP have brought [a lot of love and joy] into our lives, and I can finally sleep peacefully knowing we have security and a stable roof over our heads,” she said.

The NSHP operates under a strict three-pronged mandate: delivering core sanitation and housing units to individuals, upgrading troubled community infrastructure, and executing comprehensive tenement upgrades.

Beyond immediate sheltering, the initiative serves as an economic stabiliser for low-income communities.

By utilising local contractors and labourers for construction, the Government injects capital directly into rural and peri-urban economies, fostering skills development alongside crucial infrastructural improvement.