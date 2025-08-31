NPSC Urges Parents To Stay Connected To Their Children

The National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC) is calling on parents to remain closely connected with their children, particularly those who are transitioning from primary to secondary school this new academic year.

Chief Executive Officer of the NPSC, Kaysia Kerr, stated that transitioning to high school can be both exciting and overwhelming for students.

“It is also at this stage that children need their parents to listen, guide, and stay connected. This change marks a crucial development in a child’s educational journey, presenting new academic expectations, diverse peer groups, and an entirely different social environment,” Ms. Kerr said.

Research has shown that strong parental involvement plays a critical role in enhancing children’s ability to make informed choices and adjust with confidence to the increasing demands of their educational path.

Staying connected with their parents allows children to identify challenges early, while receiving the encouragement and reassurance they need.

To foster this connection, the NPSC is providing support through its Parenting Education Sessions (PES), which are designed to equip parents with effective communication strategies and tools to maintain balance in the home.

The sessions aim to empower parents to engage meaningfully in their children’s learning experiences.

Additionally, schools are being encouraged to adopt the Commission’s Model for Parental Involvement in Education, which allows parents to take an active role beyond merely attending school events or participating in fundraising efforts.

The model fosters a partnership where parents are integral to their children’s educational journey.

It also positions parents as active partners in the education life journey of their child such as engaging with the curriculum to better support their child’s learning at home; participating in projects that enhance both academic participation and school environments; volunteering through the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA); and serving as resource persons to enrich classroom experiences.

“Parents should not only remain engaged at home but also forge strong partnerships with schools. Studies show that when parents establish a positive relationship with educational institutions, students tend to behave better and perform academically at higher levels,” Ms. Kerr explained.

She pointed out that as children enter their teenage years, peer influence becomes significantly stronger, creating an increased need for social acceptance.

Parents are also being urged to validate their children’s feelings, listen actively, and guide conversations constructively, ensuring that discussions become opportunities for building trust and providing valuable direction rather than opportunities for conflict.

For more information contact the NPSC at 876-816-9040 or send an emai1 to giovanni.gavin@moey.gov.jm.