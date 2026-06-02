NPSC Reshaping Parenting Across Jamaica Through Support and Partnership

The National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC) has been steadily reshaping the parenting landscape across Jamaica, with between 12,000 and 14,000 parents participating in training each month – a testament to the entity’s extensive reach and transformative influence within the local education system.

At the heart of this initiative is the Parental Involvement in Education Framework, now being implemented in 245 schools identified as needing urgent support.

The framework empowers parents to move beyond attendance at meetings, encouraging them to become active partners in their children’s learning by contributing their expertise directly to the curriculum.

NPSC Chief Executive Officer, Kaysia Kerr, tells JIS News that thousands of parents benefiting from structured training and immersive support each month also gain access to continuous education and skill building opportunities.

The agency monitors participation and training topics, ensuring that parents consistently return to sessions designed to strengthen their capacity to support both the academic progress and social development of their children.

Ms. Kerr emphasises that the Commission’s work extends well beyond the classroom.

“Weekly parenting education sessions and psychosocial support are offered in schools located within Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs), particularly those affected by hurricane damage. In partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of National Security and Peace, teams travel to St. James, Westmoreland, and St. Elizabeth to provide critical support to families,” she states.

Parents of children exhibiting antisocial behaviours receive targeted training, while those raising children with special needs benefit from collaboration with the Special Education Unit to access specialised services.

In addition, the Commission has introduced innovative programmes such as ‘Men Who Mentor’, which trains more than 300 men to strengthen fatherhood and foster positive male role models within communities.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for June and November, marking important milestones in this ground-breaking effort.

Ms. Kerr highlights that partnerships remain central to the Commission’s success, with vital support from the United Kingdom (UK) government, which has invested $10 million under the Violence Prevention Partnership Programme to refurbish a new ‘Parent Place’ at Calabar Primary School in Kingston.

Organisations such as UNICEF Jamaica continue to provide resources, while the Seprod Foundation has backed mentorship training focused on digital age parenting, and the VM Foundation has contributed $2 million to furnish Parent Places.

The CEO explains that the NPSC’s Parent Places are being re established across the country as one stop centres for parenting support.

These hubs provide parenting education, early literacy interventions, skills training in collaboration with HEART/NSTA Trust, as well as psychosocial and cognitive support.

Each Parent Place is overseen by a multidisciplinary committee, ensuring that all stakeholders play a role in effective service delivery.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaica had 125 Parent Places, and audits are now under way to determine how many remain active, with renewed interest driving expansion across the island.

Meanwhile, parents have been sharing powerful testimonies about the life changing impact of the training and interventions provided by the NPSC.

For Jason Myers of Golden Spring, St. Andrew, the Commission has been a vital source of strength as he and his partner navigate the challenges of raising their daughter, who is living with autism.

He tells JIS News that the NPSC has been instrumental in guiding them towards securing placement in a primary school that meets their daughter’s needs, while also offering structured training that equips parents to better support their children.

“It is not just about my own situation… but about the many areas where parents face challenges. The NPSC ensures that support is available for all,” Mr. Myers states.

Shania Walker of Old Harbour, St. Catherine, likewise expresses heartfelt gratitude for the support she has received in caring for her four year old son, who is also living with autism.

Through the NPSC, she was connected to critical resources, including the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), and guided step by step in accessing speech and behavioural therapy, school placement, and mentorship.

Ms. Walker affirms the Commission’s responsiveness and compassion, pointing to the follow up calls and personal guidance that reassured her she was not alone, while declaring “they listen, they care, and they act”.

Together, these testimonies underscore the NPSC’s unwavering commitment to empowering families, strengthening parental capacity, and ensuring that no child is left behind.

The Commission continues to shine as a beacon of support, delivering practical solutions and hope to parents across the nation.

“The call to action is clear. Parenting support is a national responsibility, and the NPSC is inviting organisations, communities, and individuals to join in reshaping the parenting landscape. With strong partnerships, innovative programmes, and a commitment to empowering families, the Commission is laying the foundation for a brighter future for Jamaica’s children,” Ms. Kerr says.

The National Parenting Support Commission was established as a coordinating body to streamline parenting services, working in close partnership with government ministries, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and community stakeholders.