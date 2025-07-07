NPSC Raises Concern About Impact of Permissive Parenting

The National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC) is raising concern about the impact of permissive parenting in Jamaican households, warning that this trend may cause behavioral challenges in children.

Permissive parenting is characterised by low demands and control by the parent/guardian. These parents are lenient, set few rules and avoid conflict, often acting more like a friend than a parental figure.

Chief Executive Officer of the NPSC, Kaysia Kerr, said the parenting style may lead to difficulties with self-discipline and emotional regulation.

“What we are seeing is that permissive parenting is now a major concern of the Commission, meaning that children are out there raising themselves. This is different from uninvolved parenting where the parent is not there. But what we are seeing is that the parents are at home but they are not attending to that responsibility,” she explained.

“They are physically there but they are not doing the job,” she added.

Ms. Kerr, who was addressing a recent parenting sector meeting at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, said that permissive parenting has the potential to cause maladaptive behaviour in children.

She noted that while children in these households develop a strong sense of independence, they often lack the emotional maturity to make responsible decisions.

“The children are loved but the parents overindulge. There are no limitations, there are no structures in the home, the children do what they want, when they want, and that is problematic because society is based on structure. When children grow up in environments where anything goes, they have a problem adapting in society,” she pointed out.

“Then, you have to think about the implications of that, because children should not be making certain decisions; they are not equipped. When you leave a child to make certain decisions, there could be serious implications later on and even within the time period of that child’s development,” she noted.

Ms. Kerr said the NPSC is urging parents/guardians to utilise the resources provided by the Commission to improve their parenting skills.

“Even if you don’t know where our office is, you know where school is, and the schools know where to find us. Just say you want parenting support. We can be reached easily through the helpline: (876) 560-7888, or you can reach me directly at (876) 382-8606,” she said.

The NPSC is an agency of the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.