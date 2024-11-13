Notable Turnout Of Uniformed Groups For Remembrance Day Ceremony In St. James

Several uniformed groups converged on the St. James Parish Church’s grounds in Montego Bay to honour the island’s fallen soldiers during a Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony on Monday (November 11).

Remembrance Day is observed in memory of soldiers who lost their lives in the two World Wars. It is also known as Armistice Day or Poppy Day, and marked the end of World War I, which spanned four years, in 1918.

Participants in the ceremony included members of the Jamaica Legion’s Montego Bay branch, as well as the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF), Scout Association of Jamaica and Caribbean Merchant Marine Cadet Corps.

Custos Rotulorum for St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, who spoke with JIS News, noted that regardless of how much the fallen are honoured, there will never be enough repayment for their laying down their lives.

“How do you thank a person for giving their life for the freedom of people across the world? There’s no compensation that can be sufficient; but we know that there is an eternal reward that awaits these persons. So each year, it’s not just a point of duty, but it’s a privilege for those of us who are a part of this to ensure that we properly remember them,” he said.

In this regard, Bishop Pitkin encouraged well-thinking Jamaicans to, “pause and remember the men and women who fought… bravely for our freedoms.”

Bishop Pitkin also commended members of the uniformed groups participating in this year’s ceremony.

“For the last two years, we have seen a tremendous increase in the number of groups and the number of persons who are in attendance each year from the groups. I’m very impressed with what is happening in St. James. I encourage other citizens to come on board,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Bishop Pitkin encouraged citizens to support the National Poppy Appeal Drive which, he noted, is instrumental in aiding the island’s surviving veterans.

The engagement involves the distribution of poppy pins throughout Jamaica in exchange for donations.

All proceeds go towards supporting Jamaican ex-servicemen who fought in World Wars I and II, and those who have since served in the military locally.

The Jamaica Legion is primarily responsible for providing the basic needs of ex-servicemen who are now unable to support themselves physically and financially.

A portion of the financial contributions from the poppy appeal goes to the Curphey Home in South Manchester, the retirement facility for ex-military personnel.

“Anyone who sees a can in a supermarket, in a bank or in a business place, we’re not charging for the poppy. We ask for a contribution, and that each Jamaican citizen wears a poppy in recognition and honour of those who gave their lives for us,” Bishop Pitkin stated.

He also cited the need for heightened awareness of the poppy appeal, particularly in schools.

“We want to see more of our students across the schools [with poppies], which would need support from the Education Ministry, the regional offices and from the principals and their staff, to ensure that each child wears a poppy,” Bishop Pitkin said.