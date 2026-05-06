Norwich Primary and Buff Bay Primary to Face Off In Final of Portland Mathematics Quiz Competition

Norwich Primary and Buff Bay Primary schools will compete for top honours in the final of the Portland Mathematics Quiz Competition on Thursday, May 7, at the Social Development Commission (SDC) Portland Parish Office at 9:30 a.m.

Ahead of the final, Boundbrook Primary and Mount Pleasant Primary will contest the third-place play-off.

The final marks the culmination of a parish-wide academic initiative that has engaged more than 30 primary schools across East and West Portland over the past four months.

The winner of the competition will walk away with the Championship trophy as well as various gift certificates and book vouchers. Additionally, top-performing students will also receive awards.

Now in its fifth year, the competition, which is implemented through a partnership involving the SDC, the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MOESYI), and the Norwich Community Development Committee (CDC), has established itself as a key programme promoting numeracy and critical thinking among students.

This year’s competition was held under the Mathematics Month theme, ‘Maths for All: Building Communities, Confidence, Competence, and Creativity’.

Participants engaged in written assessments, problem-solving exercises and live quiz rounds, aimed at improving computational fluency, conceptual understanding and critical-thinking skills. The programme also supports the national effort of the Ministry to improve student performance and engagement in numeracy.

Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at the SDC, Mandel McKulsky, said the competition underscores the importance of Mathematics in national development.

“We are pleased with the level of participation and the performance of the students throughout the competition. It demonstrates the value of engaging young people in meaningful educational activities that build confidence and problem-solving skills,” he said.

Mr. McKulsky added that the initiative reflects the SDC’s continued commitment to youth development and community transformation through education and partnerships.

He noted that similar programmes are being planned for other communities.

“More than 50 communities are targeted for similar youth-focused activities, and programmes are scheduled to take place across Jamaica during the remainder of the year, reinforcing the Commission’s investment in building the confidence, creativity, and leadership potential of young people nationwide,” he informed.

The final is expected to attract students, educators, parents and community stakeholders as the parish recognises academic achievement and collaboration in advancing education.

The competition has received support from community leaders, elected representatives and private-sector organisations.