Norman Manley Law School Enrols 478 Students in Legal Education Programme for 2023-2024

A total of 478 students were enrolled in the Certificate of Legal Education Programme at the Normal Manley Law School (NMLS) for the academic year 2023 to 2024.

This was disclosed by Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, during her 2025/26 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 6).

She indicated that 262 students registered for year one and 216 for year two.

“Three year-two students withdrew from the programme. Among the 262 year-one students, 45 repeated the year, and of the 216 year-two students, 71 repeated the year. Of that number, 29 repeated one subject only, while two students sat examinations only,” Mrs. Malahoo Forte further informed.

She told the House that during the May and August evaluation periods, 73 per cent of year-one students successfully passed their examinations, while an outstanding 97 per cent pass rate was achieved by year-two students.

“The examination data for the three years since 2022, however, reflect a declining pass rate in most subjects. Notably, there was a significant decline in the pass rate in the year-two subject ‘Ethics, Rights and Responsibilities of the Legal Profession’. The pass rate moved from 92 per cent in 2022 to 71 per cent in 2023 and 74 at the end of the August supplementary exams in 2024,” Mrs. Malahoo Forte said.

She further stated that the year one subject ‘Landlord and Tenant’ has also had high failure rates over time.

“On the co-curricular front, the students participated in the American Caribbean Legal Initiative and moot clinics, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and Margaret Fort mooting competitions, the Lex Caribbean Interviewing Competition and the Philip C. Jessup local and international competitions,” the Minister said.

The mission of the Norman Manley Law School is to provide relevant, current and practical legal training and education to students, attorneys-at-law and the general public.