Norman Manley Airport Facilitating Ongoing Hurricane Recovery Operations

Both commercial and relief operations remain active at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, which has facilitated the arrival of multiple cargo flights in support of post-Hurricane Melissa recovery efforts.

Among these are 20 cargo flights which were scheduled to arrive on Friday (October 31).

This was announced by Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, who noted that the arrivals included 13 cargo flights on October 30, along with commercial and private aircraft transporting relief provisions.

He was speaking during Friday’s (October 31) press briefing at Jamaica House, which focused on recovery activities following Hurricane Melissa.

Meanwhile, Minister Vaz acknowledged the outpouring of support from the Jamaican Diaspora and the international community in advancing Jamaica’s recovery efforts.

“The support that we have gotten is overwhelming, and we thank our partners all across the world – governments and charitable organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs),” he said.

Mr. Vaz also highlighted the support of the United States (US) Government in facilitating the delivery of aid to marooned and storm-affected communities.

This, he said, includes the deployment of several helicopters, “[which] have the ability to transfer or treat persons who may need on-the-ground medical attention, as well as to transport substantial quantities of relief supplies.”

In addition, Mr. Vaz stated that several of the country’s larger charitable organisations are contributing to the relief effort by utilising their own assets, including private helicopters.

“What we will do is coordinate with the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) who will be in charge of the overall flight operations of those helicopters, the NGOs, and the Government’s response, through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, and other arms of government to make sure that we have smooth logistics in trying to get into as many communities [simultaneously] as possible [and as quickly as possible],” he said.