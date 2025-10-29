Norman Manley Airport Could Reopen for Emergency Relief Flights Wednesday Afternoon

Minister of Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Dary Vaz, says there was no significant damage to the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA), noting that the facility may be able to accommodate emergency relief flights as early as Wednesday afternoon (October 29).

“We have gotten away with minimal, superficial damage in isolated areas. From all indications, after discussions with the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA), the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ), and the operator [PAC Kingston Airport Limited (PACKAL)] we should be in a position to get the airport reopened as early as this afternoon,” he said.

[This] is for relief flights, of which we have a number of requests pending, and secondly, commercial operations. I have indicated to them that this is priority,” he added.

Minister Vaz was speaking to journalists following an aerial tour and walk-through of the airport in Kingston on Wednesday morning.

He noted that the Palisadoes strip, which is the main roadway to the airport, shows no issues or damage.

Following the tour of NMIA, the Minister left for the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, which sustained significant damage from the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

He noted that based on the results of the assessment, a determination will be made as to whether the facility can be reopened for relief flights.

“That is where the majority of the damage has taken place – and the areas and parishes around, and that is going to be critical to the recovery based on the distance that will have to be travelled from relief flights landing in Kingston and [supplies] being needed for western parishes,” he pointed out.

Minister Vaz indicated that he will also inspect the Ian Flemming Airport International Airport in St. Mary.

“Hopefully, we will be in a position to also announce the reopening or full operations there as quickly as possible,” he said.

Minister Vaz noted that the reopening of the island’s airports will not only allow persons vacationing on the island to return home but also enable the country to receive critical assistance as quickly as possible.

“There are a lot of Jamaicans and other persons who want to help who we want to get in,” he pointed out.