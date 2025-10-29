Non-essential GOJ Offices to Reopen Tomorrow with Special Provisions for Impacted Public Sector Employees

Based on consultations with the Meteorological Service of Jamaica and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), non-essential Government of Jamaica Offices will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Hurricane Melissa was an unprecedented category 5 weather event that made direct passage over western Jamaica. As a result, non-essential public sector employees facing difficulties, whether due to transportation challenges, property damage, or other personal matters, are encouraged to communicate with their supervisors or the heads of their entities as soon as possible. Policy directives have been given to ensure flexibility will be provided to support employees in their return to work.

Given these unique circumstances, non-attendance tomorrow due to being affected by the Hurricane Melissa will not be placed on record and no public servant will have their leave balance charged if they need to remain at home.

Furthermore, the Government of Jamaica expresses sincere gratitude to all essential workers for maintaining critical public services throughout the passage of Hurricane Melissa.