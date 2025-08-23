Nominations Invited for 2025 Civil Servants of the Year

Ministries, departments and agencies of government are being reminded that nominations for the 2025 Civil Servants of the Year will close on Friday, August 29.

The Awards are designed to acknowledge and celebrate diligent and praiseworthy public-sector employees who have gone beyond the call of duty, placing country above self, to advance national development and enhance the efficiency of public service delivery.

Celebrated annually under the auspices of First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union (FHCCU), the awards ceremony is one of the main highlights of Civil Service Week, which will be observed from November 16 to 22 this year.

Civil servants will be recognised across three categories – Managerial, Mid-Managerial, and Technical Support. The winner in each category will receive a cash prize of $200,000.

They will be invited to develop individual community project proposals, from which one project will be selected for implementation.

All three awardees will collaborate on the execution of the selected initiative, which will receive financial support of $150,000.00 from FHCCU.

A trophy will also be presented to the nominee or finalist who garners the highest number of votes in the People’s Choice Competition.

To be eligible for the Awards, individuals must be full-time public-sector employees, whether temporary or permanent, with a minimum of three consecutive years of continuous service.

Nominations must be guided by the Performance Management and Appraisal System (PMAS) or any other recognised performance evaluation method utilised within the respective entity.

Any public-sector employee may submit a nomination for recognition as Civil Servant of the Year. Self-nominations are also permitted and encouraged.

Completed nomination forms should be submitted to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, via the Human Resource Management Division.

Four copies of each nomination are to be sent in a sealed envelope to Miss Julia A. Campbell; Senior Director, Employee Welfare Management; Ministry of Finance and the Public Service; Strategic Human Resource Management Division; 30 National Heroes Circle, Kingston 4.

Nominations may also be submitted via the link https://forms.office.com/r/ytn64NfWDk.

Shortlisted nominees will be required to attend an interview to determine the final selections for the awards.

The selection panel will comprise persons from the public and private sectors, and non-governmental organisations.

The 2025 Civil Servants of the Year will be announced during the annual Awards Ceremony, scheduled for November.