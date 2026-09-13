Nominations for 2026 National Science, Technology and Innovation Awards Close Sept. 14

The public is reminded that nominations for the 2026 Prime Minister’s National Medal for Science and Technology and the National Innovation Awards close on Monday, September 14.

Persons are encouraged to submit nominations for the awards, which recognise scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, institutions and innovators whose work is driving solutions that improve lives, enhance productivity and strengthen Jamaica’s competitiveness.

Speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, Principal Director of Science in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), with direct responsibility for the National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST), Dr. Natwaine Gardner, said the National Medal represents one of the highest forms of national recognition in the fields of science, technology and innovation.

She indicated that nominations may only be submitted by approved entities, including universities, research institutions, industry associations, and former recipients.

“The [nomination should] detail the person’s attributes, the work that they’ve put in, and the impact that they’ve had on the society with regards to science, technology, and innovation,” Dr. Gardner further informed.

She also noted that the National Innovation Awards recognise individuals and groups for outstanding innovations that demonstrate the practical application and value of science and technology across several categories.

These include food systems, agriculture and bioproduction; energy, climate resilience and environmental solutions; manufacturing, engineering and industrial solutions; digital transformation and information and communications technology (ICT); health, wellness and social innovation; creative industries, tourism and cultural innovation; and education, skills and human capital development.

“[Submissions have] to be connected to Jamaica’s development priorities… that is why our categories span [these] areas. Through the awards, we will be able to highlight… Jamaicans who are working in these very important areas,” Dr. Gardner stated.

The Principal Director advised that the National Innovation Awards are open to individuals, groups, organisations and companies, adding that self-nominations are permitted once the prescribed criteria are met.

Submissions for the Prime Minister’s National Medal and the National Innovation Awards must be made online at opm.gov.jm.