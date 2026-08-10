Noel Holmes Hospital Repairs on Track for September Completion

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has announced that key infrastructure repairs at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover, are on track for completion by the end of September.

The repairs, which include upgrades to staff quarters, maternity wards and dietary units, are being undertaken as part of a $300-million restoration project launched after Hurricane Melissa caused extensive damage to the facility in October last year.

Speaking during a recent site visit, Dr. Tufton indicated that work at the hospital is well advanced, noting that the staff quarters are already 99 per cent complete.

He added that the upgrades form part of a wider Government initiative to rehabilitate 101 health facilities across western Jamaica that were damaged by Hurricane Melissa.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton announced that the Government is considering measures to address the growing number of medically discharged patients who remain in acute-care beds at Noel Holmes Hospital and health facilities, due to inadequate family support, with the aim of freeing up critical bed space.

“Hospitals are built for acute medical care, not long-term residential housing. Using a highly specialised hospital bed for social care creates dangerous bottlenecks for patients requiring urgent, life-saving medical interventions. We cannot allow our emergency rooms to be gridlocked because families refuse their basic domestic responsibilities,” he told journalists.

The Minister highlighted cases in which some relatives refuse to reclaim elderly patients after they have been medically discharged, despite continuing to occupy homes owned by those individuals.

In response, Dr. Tufton announced that the Government is exploring legal options to hold families accountable.

To address the issue more immediately, the Health Ministry is partnering with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, and municipal authorities to expand capacity at local infirmaries.

The Government is also expanding community-based training programmes for unpaid caregivers to help facilitate the transition of social cases from hospital wards.

At the same time, the Government is leveraging technology to improve the patient experience across the healthcare system.

Dr. Tufton highlighted the ongoing rollout of a new Digital Health Information System across 150 healthcare facilities islandwide, noting that it will replace paper-based processes, improve the management of patient records, strengthen public feedback mechanisms, and help reduce waiting times.

“We are building a modernised, responsive health ecosystem. Through this digital transition and our newly established feedback systems, we are ensuring accountability and transparency. Every Jamaican deserves to know that their public health system is working efficiently for them,” he declared.