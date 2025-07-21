No Ticket for Failure to Present Printed Copies of Fitness and Registration Certificates

Motorists will no longer face traffic tickets for failing to present printed copies of their motor vehicle fitness and registration certificates, as a new electronic system takes effect on July 21.

Tax Administration Jamaica (JAJ) is reminding persons that under the new arrangement, they will no longer be in breach.

“With the legislative changes, you will no longer be in breach not having the printed documents because if it’s electronic, then the legislation has also been adjusted so that it is no longer a breach,” Chief Corporate Communications Officer at TAJ, Meris Haughton, said.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on July 18, she further explained the convenience of the electronic system.

“So, you can have it on your phone, you can have it printed, because as it stands, the police will be using their Smart Check app to determine whether or not your vehicle is registered, whether or not your vehicle is certified as fit, or if your vehicle is insured; all of that is being done electronically,” she said.

Ms. Haughton also sought to clarify what would obtain for persons who renewed their fitness and registration prior to July 21.

“I’m going to use myself as an example because I registered my vehicle in May. My vehicle is registered for a year, so it will not become expired until next year April. I’ll still maintain my documents. What has changed is that the police will no longer look at that as a breach if I don’t have the documents,” she explained.

Ms. Haughton further explained that for these individuals it does not mean that they are not supposed to have the documents.

“They (police) can’t ticket you for not having the documents. I’m not suggesting that anybody take their document pouch out of their car or remove the sticker because I heard somebody actually asked me that question: should they now remove the sticker? I would not, because that is what is fixed on my screen now because I had done my registration prior to the change,” she noted.

TAJ is also reiterating to customers that if they renewed their registration prior to July 21, they do not need to come and renew because of the change.

“Whatever was valid or whatever is valid prior to the 21st of July, it remains that way until it expires. What I will remind persons, however, is that you can actually re-register your vehicle up to 90 days ahead of the expiration date, and that still exists; that has not changed,” she said.