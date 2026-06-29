No TCNs in St Mary – Dr. Chang Denies Rumours

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has denied reports that the first group of Third Country Nationals (TCNs) are being housed at a property in Grants Town, St. Mary.

Speaking in a Ministerial Interview with Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Giovanni Dennis, at Jamaica House on Monday (June 29), Dr. Chang said that no such arrangements have been made, to date.

He said he has asked the police to pay close attention to the area, to give reassurance to the citizens, and to ask individuals to maintain peace and order.

“I’m very concerned because the reports have, in fact, raised the anger of the population in Grants Town, St. Mary, and we’d like to ask them to remain calm, not to do anything rash, because there is no truth to the reports,” he pointed out.

Dr. Chang told JIS News that the rumours are putting at risk the property of a retired public servant, which is being utilised as an Airbnb.

“She is very worried about her own safety, her staff, the safety of the property and safety of any visitors there. In fact, she’s looking at cancelling some bookings she has had, and that may lead to her having to take legal action, as she not only has emotional stress by virtue of the report or pressure from the community but she [may have] to close her business,” he said.

“Please refrain from putting her property and staff at risk,” he pleaded.

As it relates to where the TCNs will be housed when they arrive in the island, Dr. Chang said that the details of the Memorandum of Understanding with the United States (US), including accommodation, have not been finalised.

“The activities now depend on the technical professionals, and we have a good team between the Ministry of National Security and Peace, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [and Foreign Trade] and the International Organization of Migration (IMO), which will look at the conditions we have [and] if everything is ready to receive them. The public will be made aware of that,” he said.