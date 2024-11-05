No Reports of Significant Road Damage – NWA

Manager for Communication and Customer Service at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, says the entity has not received any reports of significant road damage caused by heavy rains and flooding associated with Tropical Storm Rafael.

He was speaking with JIS News at the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Kingston on Tuesday (November 5).

“We have had some impact; [but] not as bad as we would have thought it was going to be, based on the projections,” Mr. Shaw said.

“I think we have done pretty well. We continue to assess, we continue to clean and clear, and we’ll continue the efforts and the assessments over the next 24 to 48 hours,” he added.

Mr. Shaw informed that there were reports of landslides in St. Thomas and flooding in sections of St. Andrew.

“Sections of Marcus Garvey Drive were flooded, but passable. Chesterfield Drive was rendered impassable, owing to water and garbage that came down onto the road in the Seaview Gardens area,” he further indicated.

Mr. Shaw advised that there was land slippage in the northern section of St. Catherine.

“We have had some impact in the Guys Hill area; also the road from Tavern to Vanity Fair has been impacted by a landslide causing blockage,” he said.

Mr. Shaw told JIS News that the NWA team continues to monitor the situation at the Bog Walk Gorge, which remains impassable.

“As soon as the rains subside, then I expect that the roads will return to normal use; but there is always the likelihood of landslides occurring. So until we are able to go in and do a proper assessment and be in a position to give the all-clear, the Gorge will remain closed,” he said.

In its latest bulletin, the Meteorological Service of Jamaica advised that Tropical Storm Rafael is moving away from the island’s west coast.

This resulted in the tropical storm warning for Jamaica being discontinued as at 12:00 noon on Tuesday.

A flash flood warning is now in effect for southern parishes and a flash flood watch for the rest of the country until 5:00 p.m. today.