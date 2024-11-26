“No One Will Be Left Behind” – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is pursuing an inclusive growth strategy, which will ensure that every Jamaican can partake in the nation’s economic prosperity.

He said that no one will be left behind. “Growth must benefit all Jamaicans – big business and small, urban and rural, the young and the not so young,” he affirmed.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a recent press briefing to unveil ASPIRE Jamaica, the Government’s new policy direction for growth, at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Holness explained that the Government is steadfast in establishing a robust social safety net to safeguard the most vulnerable segments of society, including children, workers, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

He underscored the pivotal role of an inclusive approach in driving economic opportunities that are accessible to all Jamaicans.

Key initiatives to ensure inclusive growth include the introduction of the Social Pension programme in 2021, providing guaranteed income for 15,000 vulnerable Jamaicans aged 75 and older; increased investment in the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), with 265 units built to date to improve housing conditions for the country’s poor and indigent population; and pioneering the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme in 2022, making Jamaica the sole country with a comprehensive pension plan for tourism workers.

Other measures include the launch of the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan to support individuals in the creative industry; enhancement of funding for the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) by approximately 30 per cent in the last budget cycle; and ongoing efforts to introduce unemployment insurance to provide additional support for citizens during challenging times.

A transformative initiative on the horizon is the HOPE for Children Trust Fund, aiming to break the cycle of generational poverty by providing children with a financial foundation for a brighter future.

Prime Minister Holness outlined the innovative concept, stating, “the HOPE for Children Trust Fund will provide each eligible child with a long-term savings account funded through annual contributions from the Government, enabling access to funds for education, homeownership, or entrepreneurial endeavours upon reaching adulthood.”

Under this programme, any Jamaican child born on or after the 60th anniversary of independence (August 6, 2022) and is part of a PATH household or a ward of the State will be eligible, marking a significant step towards ensuring equitable opportunities for all Jamaican youth.

Prime Minister Holness reiterated his commitment to advancing inclusive growth policies that empower every Jamaican to thrive, underscoring that “the central idea behind the programme is to provide children with a lump sum to give them a start in life upon attaining adulthood.”