No Hantavirus Cases in Jamaica

The Ministry of Health & Wellness is advising the public that it continues to monitor the reports of Hantavirus cases identified aboard a cruise vessel off the coast of West Africa. The Ministry wishes to assure Jamaicans that, at this time, there are no reported cases of Hantavirus in Jamaica.

Hantavirus is a viral disease primarily transmitted to humans usually through contact with infected rodents or their faeces or urine. In rare instances, it may also spread from human-to-human through close contact with a person who is already infected. This is associated with the Andes strain of the virus, typically found in South America.

The Ministry is reminding the public to remain vigilant and informed. Symptoms of Hantavirus infection can initially resemble those of the flu and may include: Fever and chills; Headaches; Muscle aches, particularly in large muscle groups and Fatigue. As the illness progresses, more severe symptoms may develop, including: Shortness of breath; Coughing; Nausea; Vomiting, or Abdominal Pain.

Persons experiencing these symptoms, especially after potential exposure to rodent-infested environments, are encouraged to seek medical attention promptly. Although Hantavirus is not known to be in Jamaica, these symptoms can also be from illnesses such as Leptospirosis and Dengue.

The Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely in collaboration with regional and international health authorities. Based on assessments by the World Health Organization (WHO), the risk of global spread remains low.

Speaking at a press briefing held on Wednesday (May 6) at the Office of the Prime Minister, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquline Bisasor-McKenzie, CD, emphasized preparedness and public awareness:

“We want to reassure the Jamaican public that there is no immediate cause for alarm. Jamaica has not recorded any cases of Hantavirus, and our surveillance systems remain robust. We continue to monitor developments closely and stand ready to respond if necessary. In the meantime, standard preventive measures, particularly proper sanitation and rodent control, are key to reducing any potential risk.”

The Ministry encourages citizens to maintain proper hygiene practices, securely store food, and eliminate conditions that may attract rodents in homes and communities.