NLA Recognises Public, Private and International Partners

Four Government Ministers and three Permanent Secretaries were among more than 50 public, private, and international partners who were honoured by the National Land Agency (NLA) for their positive contributions to the Agency’s work, on Thursday (July 16).

Two of the honourees are from the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development.

They are Minister with Responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Hon. Robert Montague and Minister with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan.

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz and Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill were the other Ministers honoured.

Permanent Secretaries Audrey Sewell, Ambassador Rocky Meade and Arlene Williams were also recognised during the 25th Anniversary Stakeholder Engagement Awards Ceremony, held at the AC Hotel Kingston.

In her remarks during the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NLA and Commissioner of Lands, Cheriese Walcott, paid tribute to the awardees, while noting that the Agency’s journey has been strengthened by partnerships built on trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to Jamaica’s development.

“Our sister ministries, departments [and] agencies have stood beside us in advancing national priorities. Members of the legal profession, commissioned land surveyors, valuation surveyors, developers, financial institutions, utility companies, local authorities, academia, professional associations, and our international development partners have challenged us, collaborated with us, and encouraged us to continue to raise the standard of service we provide,” she said.

Ms. Walcott said because of this shared commitment, the NLA stands today as one of the vanguards of service excellence within Jamaica’s public sector.

Meanwhile, Minister Montague, who delivered the main address, emphasised that the NLA is one of Jamaica’s most important engines of development.

“The creation of the NLA in 2001 was not simply an administrative exercise. It was a recognition that land is at the heart of Jamaica’s development – our homes, our farms, our businesses, our communities and our inheritance,” Mr. Montague said.

The Minister commended the agency for embracing technology, modernising its services and improving access to Jamaicans over the years.

“Today, Jamaicans can search records through eLandjamaica; professionals rely on JAMPROP (Jamaica Property Sales) to make sound investment decisions; customers can book appointments online instead of spending an entire day waiting. NLA Connect is creating faster communication and…the eLand titling project is preparing to fundamentally transform how land titles are processed and delivered,” he detailed.

Mr. Montague emphasised that much of what has been accomplished by the NLA has been done through partnerships.

He highlighted KOICA’s investment of US$9 million through the Land Administration and Capacity Enhancement Project (LACEP), noting that it represents a tremendous vote of confidence in Jamaica by the Government and people of South Korea.

The Minister further thanked the NLA for its work in ensuring that more titles are reaching ordinary Jamaicans.

He pointed out that since 2021, more than 13,000 titles have been issued through the Systematic Land Registration Programme.

“In addition, since the establishment of the Land Administration Management Programme (LAMP) in 2002 and the incorporation into the NLA in 2017, over 23,000 Jamaicans have received titles through the Agency’s land regularisation initiatives as of March 31, 2026,” the Minister added.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary Williams noted that the NLA’s success reflects strong partnerships with public-sector entities, local authorities, professional bodies, private-sector organisations and development partners.

She emphasised that for a quarter of a century, the NLA has quietly, but consistently, helped to shape Jamaica’s development.

“Its work reaches into almost every aspect of national life, supporting several sectors, including housing, investment, infrastructure, agriculture, and community development,” Mrs. Williams said.

She emphasised that modern land administration is essential to economic growth, improved public service delivery, responsible land management, and sustainable development.

“That is why the Government remains steadfast in its support of the Agency’s programme of modernisation. The continued digitisation of records, the expansion of online services, the introduction of electronic titles, and the use of new technologies are helping to build a land administration system that is accessible, transparent, and better equipped to meet the expectations of today’s Jamaica,” Mrs. Williams affirmed.

In a response on behalf of the entities and individuals recognised, CEO and Conservator of Forests at the Forestry Department, Ainsley Henry, said stakeholders are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the NLA to protect Jamaica’s natural assets.

“I think I speak for all awardees when I say they accept this recognition with humility and renewed commitment to continue serving the people of Jamaica,” he added.

The NLA is celebrating its 25th anniversary under the theme ‘NLA at 25: Honouring the Past, Shaping the Future’.

Other awardees at the 25th Anniversary Stakeholder Engagement Ceremony included members of the Diplomatic Corps from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Defence Force and private and public-sector officials.