Nine Children’s Homes Among Beneficiaries of Access Financial’s $6.5m Social Responsibility Initiative

Nine State-run children’s homes are among 25 institutions benefitting from a $6.5 million corporate social responsibility programme being undertaken by microfinance agency, Access Financial Services Limited.

The initiative, dubbed ‘Access Hope’, is part of the entity’s 25th anniversary celebration. It was officially launched at the company’s headquarters in Kingston on May 21.

Under the initiative, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) received $2.25 million on behalf of the nine children’s homes, while community groups and schools across the island were awarded grants of $250,000 each, totalling $6.25 million.

The donation to the CPFSA was welcomed by the agency’s Director of Policy, Planning and Evaluation, Newton Douglas, who represented Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Laurette Adams-Thomas, at the launch.

“Access Financial Services’ donation to support the education of our children in nine of our residential childcare homes is a gift that will make a real difference in their lives,” he said, noting that Access Hope represents an investment in Jamaica’s future.

Meanwhile, Access Financial’s CEO, Hugh Campbell, emphasised that the company is on a mission to inspire hope and power possibilities for Jamaican communities.

“When this business was established 25 years ago, in 2000, our founder, Marcus James, had a clear vision of what he wanted to achieve. That was, meaningful impact on the lives of Jamaicans, not just through the provision of accessible loan financing, but also through support for our communities,” Mr. Campbell affirmed.

The CEO highlighted the company’s consistent support for educational and community-based groups over its 25-year history, noting that this demonstrates a steadfast commitment to creating opportunities for people to thrive.

“Access Hope [is] our 25th anniversary gift to Jamaica through which several schools and community groups will benefit, and through which we will provide training for micro and small business operators,” Mr. Campbell declared.

He expressed the hope that the funds donated to the CPFSA will help offset educational expenses for wards of the State, thereby enabling the agency to allocate its limited resources elsewhere.

Regarding business development training, the CEO noted that Access Financial has expanded its partnership with the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), which received $250,000 to support training for more than 60 micro and small business operators. The engagement will cover areas such as bookkeeping and marketing.

Other beneficiaries of Access Hope included Mayfield Primary and Infant School in St. Elizabeth, Townhead Primary and Infant School in Westmoreland, Sturge Town Community Centre in St. Ann and the Orangefield and Josephine Glasspole Basic School in Kingston.

Mr. Campbell noted that several beneficiaries had earmarked their grants for Labour Day projects, highlighting Mayfield Primary’s focus on completing its reading garden.