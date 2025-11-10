NIC Distributes Free Non-Potable Water at Filling Stations to Support Farming Communities After Hurricane Melissa

Following the recent passage of Hurricane Melissa, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, through the National Irrigation Commission Limited (NIC) has commenced distribution of free non-potable water to farming communities that have been significantly impacted.

Distribution is now underway at the Beacon 1, Beacon 2 and Hounslow filling stations in St. Elizabeth, and the New Forest filling station in Manchester. This effort forms part of a greater relief initiative to support farmers and farming communities, recognizing that while the water is non-potable and not for drinking, it can still be used for essential purposes beyond agriculture.

In parallel with emergency distribution, the NIC has mobilized its full complement of regional and technical teams to restore irrigation services and stabilize critical water infrastructure across Jamaica as part of the national recovery drive led by the Ministry.

Since the issuance of all clear nearly two weeks ago, NIC technical teams have been actively deployed across all operational regions to clear canals, assess damage, and reinstate service to farmers. While several systems have already been restored, work continues urgently in areas still affected by power interruptions and blocked infrastructure.

In St. Catherine and St. Thomas, restoration is progressing steadily. At Bushy Park in Old Harbour, canal clearing has advanced significantly, and irrigation has resumed. Service is also being supplied to customers served by Cookson #4 (Block A), Cow Park B (Block C), Bowers, Amity Hall, Sandy Bay, Colbeck and Bodles #2, with both the main canal and the St. Dorothy’s water filling station in operation. At Bernard Lodge, Block E is providing service through the Port Henderson relift station, while Cow Park A and Watson Grove remain without power and are being prioritized for restoration. To maintain access in the interim, areas such as Freetown are being supplied through the Bodles #4 system. In Yallahs, St. Thomas, irrigation service is available to Heartease, Norris and sections of Phillipsfield, allowing farmers to resume normal cultivation.

Across Clarendon and Manchester, the Commission has recorded strong progress. Although power is yet to be restored at Milk River #1 relift, access roads have been cleared, and maintenance teams are proceeding with repairs. Water supply has resumed for customers in Clarendon Park #1, Ebony Park, Upper Rhymesbury and McGilchrist Pen Relift, supporting key agricultural communities and institutions including the HEART Academy, the National Water Commission and local farmers. A generator is in use at the Vernamfield Pump Station to maintain service continuity, and the New Forest/Duff House water filling station remains fully operational.

In St. Elizabeth and Trelawny, restoration is being sustained with generators following the return to service at the Hounslow and Beacon/Little Park pump stations. To ensure continuous access while regular operations are fully restored, water stored in tanks is being distributed through the Beacon filling stations. Systems at Braco and Clarks Town in Trelawny remain offline pending the complete restoration of electricity; however, NIC regional teams are on site conducting inspections, coordinating repairs and maintaining critical service points wherever possible.

Chief Executive Officer Joseph Gyles noted that the progress to date reflects the dedication of the Commission’s workforce, and the critical role NIC plays in national recovery. “Agriculture has taken a hard hit, but the NIC has moved quickly to restore stability. Across every region, our engineers and technical teams remain on the ground clearing canals, repairing systems, and bringing irrigation back online so farmers can return to production. The NIC will continue to act with urgency and purpose to get every system operational and to strengthen our resilience for the future.”

The Commission continues to coordinate closely with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, parish authorities and key partners to expedite recovery, strengthen infrastructure and embed long-term climate resilience into Jamaica’s irrigation systems.

Farmers are encouraged to maintain contact with their respective regional offices for localized updates and to report any issues affecting water access. The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to protecting livelihoods and sustaining Jamaica’s agricultural productivity.