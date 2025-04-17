NHWC Hosts Blood Drive at Cornwall Regional Hospital

The National Helmet Wearing Coalition (NHWC), in collaboration with the JN Foundation and the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), hosted a blood drive at Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, on Saturday, April 12.

Held under the theme ‘Rev Up Hope, Give Blood, Save Lives’, the event attracted more than 55 registered participants, including bikers and community supporters, resulting in 22 successful blood donations.

The event followed a similar drive held in Kingston in February, which saw more than100 bikers in attendance and 22 units of blood donated.

General Manager of the JN Foundation, Claudine Allen, told JIS News that there is an urgent need for blood donations, especially in western Jamaica where motorcycle crashes are among the most prevalent.

Ms. Allen noted that parishes such as Westmoreland, St. James and St. Elizabeth frequently witness severe accidents involving young male riders aged 19 to 29. As such, she said it was necessary for the coalition to host the blood drive in the West, given the higher demand for blood in emergency cases involving motorcyclists.

“Remember, too, that generally, the blood transfusion service in Jamaica is under significant pressure and that affects all of us. You could be going into the hospital for standard life-saving surgery and because there is a shortage of blood, your surgery is delayed or worse,” Ms. Allen explained.

“So, there are worse outcomes if enough blood is just not available for you. So, we’re asking people to consider even after today as road crash victims tend to need blood for their emergency surgeries, but generally speaking, Jamaica’s health service needs better support where blood donations are concerned,” she added.

The NHWC was formed in March 2024 as a collaborative effort among JN Foundation, the FIA Foundation, and the National Road Safety Council of Jamaica.

Chaired by Dr. Lucien Jones, the Coalition’s primary mission is to improve helmet use among motorcyclists and ensure the availability of certified, standardised helmets that offer genuine protection.

Ms. Allen indicated that the body has made significant progress in its efforts, citing strong private- and public-sector support for creating safer conditions for all road users.

Moreover, the Coalition is working with the Bureau of Standards and Jamaica Customs to develop and enforce helmet import standards that align with the Road Traffic Act, she noted.

Ms. Allen added that the Coalition operates on a three-year mandate to develop and implement action plans focused on helmet availability and certification.

“I mean, almost 50 per cent of motorcycle fatalities are young men from ages19 to 29 and that’s major. We have to do something to drive home the message of road safety,” she emphasised.

In the meantime, Blood Donor Organiser at the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), Odean Black, is reassuring potential donors that the process is simple and relatively painless.

Mr. Black is also urging participants to share their positive experiences to motivate others.

“We’re doing more and more outreach activities and looking forward to doing more and more. So, if anybody is willing to invite us, just send us a message and we’ll have a discussion and see how best we can come to your facility, whether church or school [outdoor and indoor],” he said.

Biker, Christopher Atkinson, who is also an ambassador for the National Helmet Wearing Coalition, said motorcyclists, being among those most likely to be injured in road accidents, should be among the first to support the health system by donating blood.

Additionally, Mr. Atkinson sought to dismiss fears about the donation process.

“If you are still on fence, listen to me. It might be you one day on the ground, it might be you one day in the hospital bed, and your healthcare is being held up by the lack of blood. So please, whether you walk, drive, ride – everybody, give blood, give back, save lives,” Mr. Atkinson implored.