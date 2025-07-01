NHT to Host ‘Home It’ Expo at Emancipation Park July 5

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is set to host its much-anticipated ‘Home It’ Expo this July, offering a dynamic, in-person experience that brings essential housing information and resources directly to contributors across Jamaica.

The first staging takes place at Emancipation Park in Kingston, on Saturday, July 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., followed by a second staging on Friday, July 11, at Harmony Beach Park in St. James, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, Assistant General Manager for Advertising, Marketing and After Sales, NHT, Sabrena MacDonald Radcliffe, said the expo has become a staple event since its introduction in early 2024.

The event is designed as a one-stop shop where contributors can access vital housing services, technical guidance, and practical tools in a single day.

Mrs. McDonald Radcliffe noted that attendees can expect an engaging and informative experience, with booths dedicated to prospective homebuyers, home builders, and those seeking to improve their existing homes.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, we want people to feel empowered that they can ‘home it’ to get home. We see it as part of our GPS – the Get-home Planning Steps. Of course, we try to make sure that those who are most vulnerable get as much support and clarification and empowerment that they can get,” she told JIS News.

The expo will feature a range of booths and displays geared towards homebuyers, home builders, and home improvers, as well as participation from major mortgage providers and renewable energy companies.

The Assistant General Manager also noted that live workshops will run throughout the day, covering practical topics, including building and buying homes, financing, and renewable energy.

Additionally, government agencies such as Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) and the National Land Agency (NLA) will also be on site, offering information and services vital to the home-buying process.

Contributors will be able to receive their eligibility letters on the spot, and free building plans will be made available to attendees.

She is encouraging families to attend the expo. “Parents, if you don’t want to leave the kids at home, we’ll have a kids’ zone, with interesting, exciting things to be done there. We’ll have giveaways and spot prizes,” Mrs. MacDonald Radcliffe shared.

For more information on the Home It Expo, persons can visit www.nht.gov.jm.