NHT to Begin Accepting Refund Applications for Contributions Paid Up to 2017 on Jan. 1

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is set to begin accepting applications, come January 1, 2025, for the refund of contributions paid up to 2017.

Assistant General Manager for Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, Dwayne Berbick, says all individuals who contributed to the NHT up to 2017, regardless of the extent of their contributions, will be eligible for a refund.

Applications can be submitted online via the NHT’s website, nht.gov.jm, or the NHT mobile app, which is available on the Google Play and Apple Stores.

“There is no paper-based application; it’s online only. If individuals face challenges navigating the online platforms, they can visit NHT offices for assistance with downloading the app or guidance through the application process. However, all applications must be submitted online,” Mr. Berbick emphasised.

Contributors are also being assured that the refund application process remains straightforward.

Applicants will need to provide personal information for verification, details of their contribution history and their preferred collection method.

Refunds can be collected via direct deposit to a bank account or remittance agencies for both local and overseas contributors.

“Our customers abroad, especially those without active accounts in Jamaica, rely on remittance agencies to access their refunds. Contributors can make arrangements with their chosen agency if proximity is an issue,” Mr. Berbick informed.

Describing the programme as a valuable savings instrument, Mr. Berbick encourages contributors to make the most of their refunds.

He advises them, particularly those who are not yet homeowners, to use their refunds to support home-acquisition goals.

“Every dollar counts. If you do not have an immediate need for the refund, put it towards your homeownership savings plan,” the Assistant General Manager said.

Mr. Berbick pointed out that the contributions refund programme is “one of the best savings tools available”.

He indicated that it offers a two per cent annual interest rate, which amounts to 14 per cent over seven years, the duration for which contributions are retained by the NHT before being refunded, adding that “this rate is higher than most other saving instruments”.

NHT contributors are encouraged to visit the agency’s website or contact their offices for further information on the refund application process.