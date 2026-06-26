NHT Stages Home It Expo July 3 and 11

Prospective homeowners will have access to free building plans, mortgage guidance, eligibility assessments and expert advice when the National Housing Trust (NHT) stages its Home It Expo in Montego Bay and Kingston next month.

The expo will be held at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay on July 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at Emancipation Park in Kingston on July 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Admission to both events is free.

Assistant General Manager for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at the NHT, Dwayne Berbick, told JIS News that the event is designed to equip persons with the information and resources needed to advance their homeownership journey.

“We want to make sure that the expo is not just a come and walk around and collect two flyers, talk to someone and go home, but we want people to leave feeling armed and empowered about the next step they need to take in their homeownership journey,” Mr. Berbick said, at a JIS Think Tank on June 23.

Attendees will be able to access free NHT building plans ranging from studio units to three-bedroom houses, participate in live workshops and receive real-time mortgage readiness assessments.

The workshops will provide practical guidance for individuals looking to build or purchase a home, while offering opportunities to engage directly with housing professionals.

“They’ll be able to get eligibility letters in real time on the spot, which pretty much captures what are the NHT loan entitlements you qualify for, the amounts, and it gives you a rough idea as to what a monthly payback is going to look like as well,” he explained.

The expo will also bring together approximately 17 NHT mortgage partners, including banks and credit unions, as well as real-estate agents, surveyors, interior decorators, solar energy providers and other housing-related exhibitors.