NHT Stages Home It Expo in Montego Bay

Prospective homeowners in western Jamaica were afforded access to expert guidance, financing options and practical resources to help them build, buy and improve their homes during the National Housing Trust (NHT) Home It Expo, held at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St. James, on July 3.

Assistant General Manager of Advertising, Marketing and Aftersales at the NHT, Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, said the expo was designed as a one-stop shop where patrons could receive the information and support needed to navigate every stage of the homeownership journey.

Speaking with JIS News during the event, Mrs. McDonald Radcliffe said the initiative brings together the NHT and several key partners to make the process of owning a home more accessible.

“The whole intention is to get Jamaicans closer to home as a one-stop-shop location for everything along the whole ownership journey,” she said.

Mrs. McDonald Radcliffe outlined that patrons could access free building plans from the NHT’s Construction and Development Team, receive guidance on building on their own land, learn about purchasing homes through NHT schemes or on the open market, and obtain information on home improvement, including the Trust’s Smart Energy facilities.

She noted that the expo also offered on-site mortgage-readiness assessments, enabling prospective homeowners to determine their eligibility before engaging directly with participating financial institutions.

“They will not just only get information but they will actually know where to go next with their… planning to buy. Sometimes you don’t have the time to go to five different places, but today you come, the five different places are here. So, you say, ‘Okay, I need this, then I go do that’,” Mrs. McDonald Radcliffe outlined.

She pointed out that seven financial institutions participated in the St. James staging, alongside smart energy providers and other housing-related businesses, giving patrons direct access to financing options and products to support their homeownership goals.

Mrs. McDonald Radcliffe said the NHT remains committed to helping more Jamaicans achieve homeownership through initiatives such as the Home It Expo.

“It’s always a pleasure for us to do this because of the impact we know it has on people who attend. To get closer to home is what keeps us going, and so we’re just happy to serve everyone that comes through today,” she said.

The event also featured workshops on home buying, home construction and energy-efficient housing, while children were accommodated in a dedicated KidZone.

Entertainment was provided throughout the day by several performers, creating a family-friendly atmosphere.

The St. James event marked the third consecutive year that the NHT has hosted the Home It Expo in western Jamaica.

The next staging is scheduled for Kingston.