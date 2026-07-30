NHT Reserving Units for Social Housing

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is reserving units in its housing developments for social housing.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the disclosure while addressing the official handover of units at the Howard Avenue Housing Development in St. Andrew on July 29.

Five units have been reserved in the 248-studio-apartment project by the Trust for social housing beneficiaries.

“The NHT is now adding one more dimension to social housing – by, in selected developments, making a few of the units available to families and individuals who are in need of housing. They are means-tested but they are more than likely persons coming from the community in which the house was built,” Dr. Holness said.

“Depending on the arrangement, it might be a peppercorn lease or rent [very low or nominal rent], or it might even be free but on the passing of the beneficiary, the house will return to the pool of the NHT to be made available to another set of beneficiaries,” he explained.

He noted that the arrangement is distinct from the New Social Housing Programme (NHSP), where the house goes to the beneficiary in perpetuity and becomes an enduring family asset that can be passed down to generations.

The Prime Minister explained that the additional component of the Trust’s social housing provision will complement the facility that is already in place, where beneficiaries may receive a grant of $3 million or more to assist them in building their house, following a means test.

“So, it’s not everybody who is entitled to it. It is persons whose income suggests that they are close to the poverty line and need this kind of assistance,” he noted.

Dr. Holness said that the Government will have to increase the Budget to cater to more individuals who may need social shelter.

“What is happening now is that our hospitals are becoming places of shelter instead of places of healthcare delivery. So, we will have to be paying some more attention to increasing the number of social housing for people who are registered poor, people who need to be in infirmaries and drop-in centres,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister commended Centauri Real Estate Company Limited for partnering with the NHT to bring the Howard Avenue Housing Development to market at under $10 million per unit.

“I want to use it as an example to other developers who are shying away from the affordable housing segment market… to say that yes, we can bring housing solutions to the market at a reasonable price, and here is a perfect example of it,” he said.

The project was undertaken through the NHT’s Guaranteed Purchase Programme (GPP) where the Trust agrees to buy all or a portion of the housing units in a development, while the developer handles construction and financing.

It is also part of the Trust’s First Home Programme, where mortgagors have the option to sell their units back to the NHT after a period of ownership.

Upon repurchasing the unit, the NHT will make it available to another eligible contributor, while the original homeowner will be allowed to access new financing from the NHT to facilitate the purchase of another home.