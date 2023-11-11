NHT Redirected to Expedite Construction of Affordable Housing Solution

The National Housing Trust (NHT) has been “redirected” to expedite the construction of affordable housing solutions in order to fill gaps in the market, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has said.

Speaking during Friday’s (November 10) ceremony for the handover of 60 keys for houses in Hummingbird Meadows and Monymusk Estate in Clarendon, Mr. Holness said the low-income housing market has a deficit of over 100,000.

He said in order to address this issue, “we have to accelerate the building of these houses, even though we are building houses [at] twice the pace” of what was being undertaken.

“The policy of the Government to housing is to increase the pace at which we are building housing solutions for the market, in conjunction and partnership with the private sector,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

Mr. Holness emphasised that the units needed cannot be solely developed by the Government, noting that various initiatives are in place to have private developers build the houses and sell these to the NHT at agreed prices.

“We have redirected the NHT to focus on the segment of the [market] in which the private sector is not privately incentivised. We are also very interested in bringing the capabilities of the private sector into this segment of the market, but controlling the price,” he said.

The Hummingbird development comprises 556 houses developed in two phases, and 162 serviced lots.

The Monymusk scheme has 351 housing units, and over 100 serviced lots.

The majority of the beneficiaries in the Hummingbird development are females.

More than half of them are between 25 and 40 years, and earn between the minimum wage and $42,000 weekly.

This will allow them to pay zero or two per cent interest on their mortgages.

For Monymusk, 69 per cent of the beneficiaries are females, with 81 per cent between 25 and 40 years.

Fifty-seven per cent of the new homeowners earn between the minimum wage and $30,000 weekly, which will result in their paying zero per cent interest on their mortgages.

Friday’s handover ceremony was held at Hummingbird Meadows.