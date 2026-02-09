NHT Pays Out $409 Million Under Hurricane Melissa Grant Facility

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is reporting that approximately $409 million has been paid out to contributors under its Hurricane Melissa Relief Grant initiative.

Administrative Manager in the Customer Relations Management Division at the NHT, Shara Luke Cooper, made the disclosure during a recent JIS Think Tank.

She noted that the figure represents 1,049 of the 3,898 applications received as of January 27.

Under its Hurricane Melissa Grant facility, the NHT makes available a maximum grant of $500,000 to current and past contributors, as well as pensioners impacted by the Category Five storm, which caused extensive damage in western Jamaica.

However, Mrs. Luke Cooper said payouts are subject to assessment, and applicants will receive what is required to assist them in the recovery process.

She further noted that with the gradual return to normalcy in St. Elizabeth, Hanover, Trelawny and Westmoreland, the Trust has seen a steady increase in the number of applications for support from the organisation.

Mrs. Luke Cooper is also cautioning applicants that the grant application is separate from peril insurance claims.

“We note that persons who intend to get a grant may have already submitted a peril insurance application. Even though the supporting documents or evidence are similar, these are two separate applications. We are also asking that you submit the same documents, but that you submit your grant application separately from your prior insurance application form,” she said.

“We are encouraging applicants to ensure that the information provided is accurate and that the application form is complete,” she added.

Applicants are also being urged to ensure that all supporting documents are included in their applications to facilitate timely processing and receipt of the required support.

These include proof of property ownership, evidence of damage, and current contributor information.