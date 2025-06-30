NHT Expands Smart Energy Grant to Include Private Sector Pensioners

The National Housing Trust (MHT) is expanding the eligibility of its Smart Energy Grant to include private sector pensioners, thereby increasing access to sustainable home upgrades for a wider group of retirees.

Assistant General Manager for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Dwayne Berbick, says this policy change will take effect on July 1.

The NHT launched the Smart Energy Grant in 2024, offering up to $1.5 million to eligible pensioners for renewable energy upgrades such as solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems.

Initially, the provision applied exclusively to public sector pensioners who had earned less than $30,000 per week at the time of retirement.

Mr. Berbick told JIS News that this year’s expansion represents a significant step towards ensuring equitable access to the Smart Energy Grant across Jamaica’s pensioner population.

“So now, any pensioner, public or private, who earned less than $30,000 weekly at the time of retirement can benefit from this initiative. The Smart Energy Grant is part of the NHT’s broader mandate to support affordable housing solutions and improve living standards through innovative, people-centred policies,” he said.

A total of 420 Smart Energy Grants are awarded each year, with 30 beneficiaries selected from each parish.

The NHT remains committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability among its contributors, while supporting retirees in lowering utility costs and improving their quality of life.