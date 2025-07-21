NHT Expands Cash Refunds to Private-Sector Workers and Self-Employed Persons with Mortgages

All eligible National Housing Trust (NHT) contributors, whether public-sector employees, private-sector workers, or self-employed individuals, can now receive their contribution refunds in cash.

Speaking with JIS News recently, Administrative Manager at the NHT, Shara Luke Cooper, said the policy change took effect on July 1.

Previously, this cash refund option was exclusively available to public-sector workers, while contributions for other individuals were automatically applied to their mortgage accounts.

“With this change, all contributors will have the option to receive their refunds directly, provided their NHT accounts are current and not in arrears,” Mrs. Luke Cooper said.

Meanwhile, Assistant General Manager for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Dwayne Berbick, said applications must be submitted online via the NHT’s website, nht.gov.jm, or the NHT mobile app, which is available on the Google Play and Apple Stores.

“There is no paper-based application; it’s online only. If individuals face challenges navigating the online platforms, they (contributors) can visit NHT offices for assistance with downloading the app or guidance through the application process. However, all applications must be submitted online,” Mr. Berbick explained.

Contributors who have not yet applied for their 2017 refunds can take advantage of this expanded access.

Applicants will need to provide personal information for verification, details of their contribution history and their preferred collection method.

Refunds can be collected via direct deposit to a bank account or remittance agencies for both local and overseas contributors.

NHT contributors are encouraged to visit the agency’s website or contact their offices for further information on the refund application process.