NHT Encourages Use of Online Platform

National Housing Trust (NHT) contributors are being encouraged to utilise the NHT Online Platform for quick and convenient access to information and select services.

The platform facilitates online payments, eligibility letter requests, and, for retirees, total refund applications.

Manager of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Danielle Edwards, said the facility is not new and has long served as a key tool connecting users to the services and work of the Trust.

“We are aware that some persons may not be apprised with signing up for NHT Online, so we are implementing several initiatives to get persons on board,” she said.

Ms. Edwards was speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, held at the Agency’s Television Department in Kingston.

She indicated that users who are new to the platform need only register at nht.gov.jm.

“It’s easy, simple and efficient. You go on and sign up. We may ask for verification if there is something on the system that we cannot rectify. So we may ask that you come in with your identification and then we will… verify the account for you,” Ms. Edwards explained.

Verification may be required in cases involving forgotten credentials, application updates, name changes, or other key details that need to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, NHT clients are being urged to visit parish offices to have their concerns addressed.

Ms. Edwards said the Trust recognises that connectivity challenges may arise and assured contributors that NHT offices remain open and ready to assist.

“We also have public education initiatives and campaigns from time to time… so you have the opportunity to come and ask us questions. We had the ‘Home It’ Expo in Montego Bay and Kingston recently… so persons do have an opportunity, through these engagements, to come and have a conversation with us,” she said.

For more information, persons may contact the Trust’s Customer Care Centre at 876-929-6500, visit nht.gov.jm, or follow its social media platforms, @nationalhousingtrust on Instagram and National Housing Trust Jamaica on Facebook.