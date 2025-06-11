NHF Responding More to Needs of Jamaicans

The National Health Fund (NHF) has been responding more to the needs of the Jamaican population, says Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

Addressing Wednesday’s (June 11) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, he shared that prior to 2016, the NHF was issuing fewer than one million prescriptions each year.

“Last year, NHF issued some three million prescriptions to Jamaicans. We have moved from 16 to 24 categories of illness. In other words, we have added three other areas of cancer-related illnesses, as well as other areas that are now covered under the NHF,” Dr. Tufton said.

The five cancers are lung, colorectal, multiple myeloma, breast and prostate.

He said this is evidence that more Jamaicans are benefiting from the National Health Fund.

“It, therefore, also means that there is more relief for those Jamaicans,” Dr. Tufton added.

He said the NHF also covers conditions related to attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD), lupus, Parkinson’s disease and thyroid disease.

“It’s about serving people where they need the service. It also demonstrates the commitment of the Government to realign and to adjust and to ensure that we meet the requirements of the Jamaican people,” Dr. Tufton said.