NHF Investigating Cybersecurity Threat

The National Health Fund (NHF) is investigating a reported cybersecurity threat after receiving a communication from a hacker group claiming to have accessed some of the agency’s data.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, provided the update during the post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on Wednesday (June 10).

“The NHF has confirmed receipt of a threat from a hacker group, claiming to have access to some of the data,” Dr. Tufton said.

He noted that the claim has not yet been verified.

“It’s not yet confirmed, even though they have indicated some of the data that they say they have,” the Minister explained.

Dr. Tufton said the agency gathered sufficient evidence to report the matter to the Office of the Information Commissioner.

“The team has reached out to MOCA [Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency] to update them on the situation, and they’ll engage with the relevant agencies further for support with the investigation,” he added.

The Minister assured the public that measures have already been implemented to strengthen the agency’s cybersecurity systems.

“Just to assure the public that immediate steps have been taken to reinforce security protocols, and hardening of the organisation’s security posture is ongoing,” Dr. Tufton said.

He explained that the information reportedly targeted relates to medication records and beneficiary information.

“This data is about medication and, you know, maybe who benefits from what type of medication. It’s confidential data,” Dr. Tufton said.