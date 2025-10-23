NHF Introduces Mammogram Screening Subsidy

The National Health Fund (NHF) has introduced a new mammogram subsidy valued at $3,000 per year to improve access to early detection services for breast cancer.

The subsidy is available to women between 40 and 74 years of age, through the NHFCard, and can be accessed at several participating service providers across the island.

Speaking at the launch held on Wednesday (October 22) at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the initiative represents “another critical milestone in the fight against cancer and breast cancer in particular”.

He emphasised that the measure forms part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry and its partners to promote early detection and screening.

“It is about making it easier and more accessible for Jamaicans to have an opportunity to screen,” he said, noting that early detection saves lives.

The Minister pointed out that breast cancer continues to claim too many lives locally, with more than 1,300 new cases diagnosed each year.

“One in 21 women in Jamaica are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer… The challenge is how do we cauterise that? How do we prevent it from claiming lives? The answer lies in early detection,” Dr. Tufton said.

He commended the NHF for its consistent leadership and responsiveness to the country’s healthcare needs.

“The NHF and its team continuously track the [healthcare] challenges in the society… and whenever they see the need, they attempt, in all earnestness and sincerity to address those needs,” he pointed out.

Additionally, Dr. Tufton praised the Jamaica Cancer Society for its advocacy and pledged support to help the organisation acquire another mammogram machine.

“Send the proposal and… we’re going to make sure it happens,” he assured.

Chief Executive Officer of the NHF, Everton Anderson, said the mammogram subsidy demonstrates the Fund’s commitment to making healthcare more affordable and accessible.

“We’ve noticed that healthcare costs [globally] continue to rise, and cancers represent one of the highest costs in terms of care,” he said.

Mr. Anderson noted that the NHF currently covers six cancers – breast, prostate, colorectal, lung, multiple myeloma, and cervical and continues to build strong partnerships in support of the national response.

“It’s easy to access this mammogram benefit. All you need is your tax registration number (TRN) [to sign up for the NHFCard]. We’re making it easy because we want you to go and get your mammogram,” he indicated.

The new mammogram subsidy forms part of the Ministry’s broader, integrated approach to cancer prevention and control, which includes the upgrading of national screening guidelines, improvements in laboratory testing for early detection, strengthened population-based cancer registries, and the piloting of electronic reporting tools to improve data collection and decision-making.

Jamaicans can access cancer treatment at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James, Kingston Public Hospital in the Corporate Area, Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester, and the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).